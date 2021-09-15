Harlow Melvin Brossoit “Mel”, passed away at the age of 82, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida on September 3, 2021.
Survived by his wife, Judith, son, Mark Brossoit (Shelly), daughter,Mary Goolden, who both live in Ogdensburg, New York, Stepdaughter, Tammy McGaw, Stepson, Scott, who live in Florida. Mel is also survived by a daughter, Lynn Mickel, who resides in Saskatchewan, Canada. Mel also has several nieces and nephews, as well as several grand and great grandchildren. Mel has a very special niece, Jessica Dvnorski and grandson, Daniel McGaw and Cole Goolden, granddaughter Ciara Goolden.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Sarah Brossoit, brother, Allan Brossoit.
Mel was employed at the St. Lawrence psychiatric center until his retirement.
Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar and football. He had many friends, and he really enjoyed being around his family.
At this time there will be no services for Mel, but the family will announce a service that will be planned in the future.
If anyone wishes to donate in Mel’s name, they can donate to the Moose Club in Ogdensburg, NY. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, Florida 34470. Online condolences may be shared at www.baldwincremation.com
