Antwerp - Calling hours will be held for Harlow R. Wood on Sunday, July 19th from 1-2 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with a private burial to follow in Spragueville Cemetery. Please wear a mask as is required. Mr. Wood passed away on March 19th in Watertown.
