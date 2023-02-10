COLTON – A Mass of Christian Burial for Harold A. Granger, 86, a resident of 45 St. Highway 56, Colton, will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St Patrick’s Church, Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in Seneca Lake Union Cemetery in the springtime. Family and friends may call at St. Patrick’s Church, Colton, on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Mr. Granger passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus after a brief stay.
Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, Colton; his three sons, Gary and Julie Granger, Gouverneur; Timothy and Elizabeth Granger, Gilbert, AZ; Harry and Nicole Granger, Peoria, AZ; his two daughters, Cindy Granger, Canton; Susan and John Alfarone, Holbrook, NY; his 10 beloved grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Janice and Jack Young, Franklin, KY and Barbara and Nicholas Aurilio, Queensbury, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, William.
Born in Glens Falls, NY on August 4, 1936 to the late Karl “Gordon” and Lenora Crannell Granger, Harold graduated from South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955-1959. He married Patricia A. Grabenstein on December 6, 1958. Harold worked as a Claims and Risk Management Manager, working for the Village of Massena, the City of Ogdensburg and most recently, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Harold lived life to the fullest and enjoyed giving to others. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, restoring and driving old cars (especially his 1948 Cadillac and 1956 Oldsmobile), golfing and the outdoors. He loved to go to camp at Garnet Lake with his friends and family and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Memorial donations in Harold’s memory can be made to any Local Veterans Organization and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Harold A. Granger.
