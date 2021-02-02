Harold A. Miller, age 89, of Harrisville, passed away on Thursday night, January 28, 2021, at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville. There will be no services at this time per his request. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Miller of Harrisville, NY; his children, Arthur “Bud” Miller and his wife, Pamela, of Harrisville, NY, Andy Miller of Lafayette, LA, Lisa Young and her husband, Charles Jr., of Harrisville, NY, April Miller of Reno, NV, Michael Miller and his wife, Erin, of Harrisville, NY; eight grandchildren, Lucas Miller and his wife, Katie, of California, Ashley Daza and her husband, Carlos, of Oregon, Jacob Grigg and his wife, Brandy, of Watertown, NY, Emma Grigg of Buffalo, NY, Paige Miller of Gouverneur, NY, Jaylin Miller of Gouverneur, NY, Victoria Miller of Gouverneur, NY and Isabelle Miller of Harrisville, NY; four great grandchildren, Azure Harris, Lisa Harris, Avery Daza and Madeleine Daza; two siblings, Neil Miller and his wife, Pat, of Harrisville, NY and Margaret “Frosty” Miller and Ron of Pahrump, NV and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Jean Marshall and a brother, Wayne Miller and his wife, Karen.
Harold was born on November 30, 1931, in Harrisville, NY, the son of George and Hazel (Cring) Miller. He attended Harrisville Central School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps on November 2, 1951 and served in the Korean War where he was shot and injured. Harold was honorably discharged on November 29, 1959. He married Emma Bango on December 7, 1956 at the Church of Christ in Harrisville with Rev. Veley officiating. Harold worked for the St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet, NY, as paper worker for twenty-five years.
Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, gardening, baking, and woodworking. He greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Donations in his memory can be made to Lewis County Hospice, 7785 North State Street, Lowville, New York, 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
