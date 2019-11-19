Harold Cole

STAR LAKE, NY – Harold E. Cole, 93, of Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home where he was under the care of his loving family and St. Lawrence County Hospice.
Born August 31, 1926 in Harrisville, NY, a son of Hiram and Abbie (Arnold) Cole, he was educated in Harrisville schools.
A WWII veteran, he entered the US Army on January 19, 1945 and served with Company C of the 43rd Engineering Construction Battalion in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre of Operations. He was honorably discharged on June 18, 1946 as a PFC.
He married Beverly J. Stone at the bride’s home in Oswegatchie on August 7, 1948. Mrs. Cole died on March 28, 1999.
After the war, Mr. Cole went to work for the Newton Falls Paper Company in Newton Falls. Over the years, he worked his way up to Coater Foreman, the position he held upon his retirement in 1985 following 38 years of dedicated service.
He was a former member of the Star Lake American Legion. Throughout his life, he loved sugaring at his shanty on his property in Star Lake and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially for lake trout on Cranberry Lake and in Ontario. He was well known as a wonderful gardener, a die-hard NY Yankees fan and above all, loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Darcy F. Cole, Darlene C. Cole and Rita J. Cole, all of Star Lake; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife of over 50 years, he was predeceased by two sons, Larry and Ricky Cole, his granddaughter, Erica Stewart, his brother Lloyd Cole, three half-brothers, Raymond, Byron Cole and Norman Cole, and a half-sister, Anna Cole.
Harold’s funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, Retired United Methodist Minister, officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Harrisville Community Cemetery, Harrisville.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 21st, from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Foundation.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.