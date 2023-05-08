Funeral services for Harold D. Chartrand, 91, formerly of Croghan, who died unexpectedly on March 16, 2023 at his Brookside Sr. Living residence in Lowville, will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan. Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of his 11:30 a.m. service. Interment with military honors will immediately follow the funeral service in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Harold D. Chartrand
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.