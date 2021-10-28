Gouverneur - Harold E. Hamilton, 88, passed away on Monday in South Carolina. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 6th from 11 am to 12 noon with a funeral service to follow at noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Harold E. Hamilton
