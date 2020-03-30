Harold E. Wood, 82, of Kirschnerville Road; Croghan, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, March 27, 2020 where he was under the care of Hospice and in the company of his family.
Harold was born June 13, 1937 in New Bremen, a son of the late Earl W. and Marion (Moshier) Wood. He attended Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan. On September 17, 1966, Harold was united in marriage to Ada L. Stinson at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan; with Rev. Anthony Moore, officiating. Following school, Mr. Wood worked a short time for the Croghan Cheese Factory and Hoffman and Dudo Cheese Plant in Lowville.
A veteran, Harold entered the US Navy in December of 1956, and served until his honorable discharge in December of 1962. From June of 1963, until January of 1969, he was employed by AMF Bowling Products in Lowville, after which, he went to work for Latex Fibre Products, Inc., in Beaver Falls, until January of 1999, when he retired.
Mr. Wood was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. He was a member of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan and the Long Pond Snow Sled Club. He particularly enjoyed wood working, especially building birdhouses, camping, listening to Kenny Youngs and spending time with his grandson.
Harold is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ada of Croghan; a son, Harold E. (Judy) Wood Jr. of Castorland; grandson, Benjamin Wood of Castorland; four brothers, Donald Wood of Sacketts Harbor; David Wood of Hamlet, NC; Wesley Wood of Norfolk, VA and Allen J. Wood of Croghan; three sisters, Dolores (Bobby) Cowart of Dunnellon, FL; Mary (Jay) Earles of Oswego and Jean (William) Cirbus of Pennelville, NY; a brother-in-law, Howard Rhodes of Syracuse; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harold is predeceased by a sister, Joyce Rhodes.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Stephen’s Church.
In accordance with guidelines set forth by the state, services will be held privately, with family. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding, during this time.
Memories and condolences are encouraged and may be shared with the family online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mr. Harold E. Wood are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.