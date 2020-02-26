Harold “Hal” Maurice Little of Watertown, NY passed away at the Samaritan Keep Home on February 24, 2020. He was 92 years old. Harold was born March 3, 1927 to Clayton Little and Grace Scott Little. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Donna M. Little for 70 years, marrying on February 10, 1950.
Mr. Little was an avid league bowler, and sang for years in the Islanders Barbershop Chorus. He was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp stationed in Germany. He served as Deacon, Elder, and Clerk of the Session at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown, NY.
One of Harold’s proudest accomplishments was that or over 50 years, he volunteered extensively with the Boy Scouts starting as an assistant Boy Scout Leader. He was instrumental in initiating what is now known as the Brotherhood Camporee. Also, he held positions on the Executive Board of the Seaway Valley Council, and was Assistant Council Commissioner. He was presented with the Silver Beaver Award which is the highest award a local council can bestow upon a volunteer.
Hal’s career spanned over 50 years at J.J. Stocker Co., Inc. eventually becoming the owner. The people who walked through Stocker’s door were more than customers, they were his friends. He never met a typewriter he couldn’t fix.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Little is survived by children David Little (Laura) of Watertown, NY, Nora Hayes of Schenectady, NY, and Janet Little Fish (Gary) of Rodman, NY; 7 grandchildren, Patience Johnson (Dane), Dawn Coyne (Joshua), Richard Little (Kimberly), Lindsey McLear (Gregory), Lauren Guisinger (Scott), Donald Scott Fish, and Julie Fish; 10 great grandchildren, Megan Johnson, Cooper and Tyler Coyne, Jacob and Joshua Little, Emma and Madison Guisinger, Jonney and Josh McLear, and Lachlan Demers.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Little, and son-in-law, Peter Hayes.
Some might remember him dressed as Yogi Bear while he passed out Tootsie Rolls from his motorcycle in local parades, or meeting him at a coffee shop in downtown Watertown. He was always recognizable as “the man with the bow tie” who always had a smile to share.
Harold’s family would like to thank the staff of the Samaritan Keep Home for their wonderful care in the years that he called the residence his home.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28 at 3 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., Watertown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Longhouse Council, BSA, 2803 Brewerton Road, Syracuse, NY 13211.
