Ogdensburg—Harold “Hike” Morris 1922-2021 Hike would like you to know that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus- a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time.
Hike had a lifelong love affair with the St. Lawrence River. He also loved rides in the countryside, telling stories, Archie Bunker, Reeses cups, murder mysteries, politics and Busch Beer - not necessarily in that order. He was an awesome craftsman who remodeled the family camp from the ground up. He had a knack for putting others first and he was a World War Two veteran.
The women in his life were numerous. He particularly fancied smart women. He loved his mom, Sarah (deceased), his wife, Audrey (deceased) and he worshipped his three daughters, Susan, Sandra and Connie.
He always wore a hat and was particularly fond of his Scottish tartan cap.
When Hike took off on his new assignment, he left behind three daughters- Susan (Jim) Pepe, Sandra (Dan) McBride and Connie (Jack) Morris-Pease, eight grandchildren (Michael, Mathew, Danielle, Marty, Audrey Kathryn and the Pepe boys) and five delightful great grandchildren.
Hike would appreciate donations to “Save the River”, 409 Riverside Drive, Clayton, New York 13624. But, instead of donations or flowers, he would hope that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name.
The family would like to thank The Nottingham Nursing Home staff for their great care they provided for our father Hike.
His daughters will be holding a private family service for him.
Condolences and photos can be shared online. www.islandviewfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.