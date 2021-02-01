NORFOLK- In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no services at this time for 69 year old Harold J. “Jim” Villnave, who passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his wife Sally at his side. Jim is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sally, Norfolk; a son, Frank and Elisa Villnave, Maryland ; two step-sons, Michael Garrett, FL; Christopher and Karen Garrett, Syracuse; three step-daughters, Kristina and Joe Cardoza, CA; Lisa and David Miller, TN; Cherie and Ken McGowan, Massena; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald and Emily Villnave, Syracuse and a sister, Ruth Irish, Carthage as well as several nieces and nephews. Jim was pre-deceased by his parents and fourteen siblings.
Born in Potsdam, NY on March 7, 1951 as one of seventeen children to Carlton and Francis Gardner Villnave, Jim entered the U.S. Army as well as earning his high school diploma. He served for 17 years with the Army before he was honorably discharged. Jim married Sally K. Romeo on August 28, 1999 and worked at the Massena Independent Living Center and most recently, working at Smith’s Pizzeria in Norfolk. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed music as he loved to sing, especially Karaoke, dance as well as play the guitar. Jim always had a smile on his face and found a way to be the life of the party around friends and at family get-togethers. Memorial donations in Jim’s memory can be made to any local cancer organization and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date to be announced. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Harold J. “Jim” Villnave.
