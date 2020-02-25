Harold M. Little, 92, Watertown, passed away Monday February 24th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home following a lengthy illness. Among his survivors are his wife of 70 years, Donna; his son David and daughter’s Nora Hayes and Janet Fish. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.