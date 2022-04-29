Skip to main content
Harold McOmber

June 11, 1934 - April 6, 2022

Harold McOmber Harold McOmber, 87 of Ithaca, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayne, PA. He was born in Lowville, NY on June 11, 1934, to Brayton & Mildred McOmber. He grew up in Lowville, NY. He graduated from Lowv...

