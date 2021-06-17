Harold Perry, 92, of North Port, Fla., passed away June 16 after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Jeanne. He is also survived by four children, Robert Perry (Kathryn) of Massena, N.Y., Richard Perry of North Port, Brenda Loman (Richard) of Rochester and Lynn Knowles of Fort Myers, Fla. and five granddaughters, Amanda and Christine Loman, Katherine Dishaw (Peter), Kristine and Zoe Knowles. He was predeceased by his parents, Agnes and Alfred and his brother, Kenneth. Harold was born and raised in Massena. He met Jeanne in high school; they married and raised four children together. He was a 38-year employee of Alcoa Aluminum. He retired with his wife to North Port in 1986, but they continued to spend summers in Massena. Harold was an avid fisherman, and spent many hours with his son Robert fishing along the St. Lawrence River. He was the beloved “Papa” to his five granddaughters; he taught them how to fish, how to boat and how to wash the dishes while singing songs. Harold was a beloved family man and a devoted husband. A service will be held in North Port on June 21; a private service for family in New York will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House.
