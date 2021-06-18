Harold Perry, 92, of North Port, Fla., passed away June 16 after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Jeanne. He is also survived by his sons, Robert Perry (Kathryn) of Massena, N.Y., Richard Perry of North Port, and daughters, Brenda Loman (Richard) of Rochester and Lynn Knowles of Fort Myers, Fla. He is also survived by five granddaughters, Amanda Loman (Jesse) of Corvallis, Ore., Christine Loman of Vienna, Va., Katherine Dishaw (Peter) of Syracuse, Kristine Knowles of Fort Myers and Zoe Knowles of Orlando. He was predeceased by his mother, Agnes; his father, Alfred; and his brother, Kenneth. Harold was born and raised in Massena, a small town on the St. Lawrence River. On a fateful day in high school, he met a girl named Jeanne in study hall. They married when he was 20 and raised four children together in Massena. He was a 38-year employee of Alcoa Aluminum, where he worked his way up from a clerk to a supervisor role in the planning department. He retired with his wife to North Port in 1986 and they traveled around the country together. They continued to spend summers in Massena, on an island called Wilson Hill. Harold was an avid fisherman, and spent many hours with his son Robert fishing along the St. Lawrence. He was the beloved “Papa” to his five granddaughters; he taught them how to fish, how to boat and how to wash the dishes while singing songs. He loved chocolate chip cookies (but they had to include nuts) and would count them to see if anyone stole one. He loved car racing and was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan, attending numerous races in person. He had a blue cereal bowl he used every morning that his family lived in fear of breaking. Harold was a beloved family man and a devoted husband. A service will be held in North Port on June 21; a private service for family will be held this summer in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.