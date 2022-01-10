Harold Pim Goodbody Jr. died peacefully at home in Williamstown, MA on Dec. 29. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Blair Goodbody and Harold Pim Goodbody of Florham Park, NJ and Williamstown, MA, his sister Sarah Goodbody Norris of Houston, TX and his brother James Blair Goodbody of Cumberland Foreside, ME. He leaves his wife Ann Graham Goodbody, a son Harold Winston Goodbody, of Williamstown, MA, a son Angus Graham Goodbody (Joy Rothschild) of Portland, OR, two grandchildren, Stuart Rothschild Goodbody and Ainslee Rose Goodbody, and a brother William Knox Goodbody (Katherine Kaefer) of North Truro, MA. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Pim was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1937, in New York City. He attended The Pingry School in NJ, The Kent School in Kent, CT and graduated from Williams College, Class of ‘59. He earned an MBA with distinction from NYU. He started his career at Bankers Trust Company. He moved on to Goodbody & Company and then became an independent consultant focusing on business technology in the brokerage industry. In 1983 Pim joined the Securities Industry Association and worked there until his retirement in 2000. He was passionate about his work and the friendships he developed there. Pim married Ann (Pandy) Douglas Graham from Scarsdale, NY in 1965. Eight years in Brooklyn Heights/Park Slope and two children later they moved to Pennington, NJ and lived in the Princeton/Pennington area for thirty years. Pim devoted himself to his family, his community and to his passion in life - sports. He loved hockey, running, rowing, and biking, and he pursued them with enthusiasm and discipline, rarely missing his early morning run or row. He was competitive and always wanted to do his best, but he didn’t have to win. Sharing the experience and drawing others into the sport was more important to him. He took great pleasure in running a youth hockey league for twenty years, organizing an annual town running event, “Run for Fun”, and rowing with the Carnegie Lake Rowing Club where he also served as president for five years. Rowing was one of the joys of his life. Another was sailing which he pursued every summer on Lake Ontario.
In 2003 Pim and Pandy retired to Williamstown, MA. Pim ran the AARP Tax Aide Program and joined the Finance Committee at St. John’s Episcopal Church. In these later years he was an avid supporter of all teams Williams. Throughout his life he gave gallons of blood to the Red Cross; and he tidied up the paths, trails, lanes, highways and byways, mountaintops and beaches on which he travelled. He was loyal to his schools, his friends, and his ideals. His life was joyful and rewarding. He had a great smile and a good laugh. More importantly, he was a humble, quiet, gentle, generous and honorable man. He lived a life of commitment and only gave his best. RIP
Due to the pandemic no service or celebration is planned at this time. Those wishing to donate in Pim’s memory may contribute to Williams College or Hospice of Central and Western Massachusetts. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
