GLENFIELD- Harold R. Reape, 84, of Glendale Road, Glenfield passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Rome Healthcare.
Services will be held in the spring with burial in Old Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 5457, Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Reape is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, George and Margaret Reape of Florida; a sister, Charlette Bennett of Utica; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia Swan Reape; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Joseph Rozanski; a brother-in-law, Peter Bennett; and a special friend, Kathryn Marmon.
Harold was born on May 15, 1938 in Martinsburg, son of the late George and Mildred Strife Reape. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1955 and worked on the family farm which he purchased in 1970. Harold married Patricia Swan on August 23, 1975. Together with his wife they owned and operated a dairy farm on Rector Road until 2000. Patty passed away on January 3, 2000. He was a member of Lowville Elks Lodge BPOE -1605. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He also enjoyed card playing and casino gambling. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
