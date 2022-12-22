Harold R. Reape

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.