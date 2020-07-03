Harold W. Arquitt
Harold W. Arquitt, age 67, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00AM with Rev. Edgar Lacombe III officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.