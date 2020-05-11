OSWEGATCHIE – Harold W. Meek, age 88, of Oswegatchie, passed away at home on May 9, 2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Harold was born on October 30, 1931 in Benson Mines to the late William Henry and Mary Almeda (Myers) Meek. He attended the Oswegatchie School until enlisting in the United States Army in February of 1952. He trained at Fort Devins, was a Private First Class in the Quarter Master Corp. and served in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in April of 1955 and served in the Reserves until April of 1960.
Harold married Shirley Caufield on February 22, 1954 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake officiated by Father Robert Farmer. Mr. Meek worked for the surface crew and powder crew as a driller for J&L Steel from 1955 until it closed in 1977.
Harold had a passion for watching Boston Bruins Hockey and rooted for any team that beat the Montreal Canadians. He enjoyed Red Sox baseball, sitting in the garage listening to country music and visiting over a beer, and watching the birds.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Meek, eight children and their spouses, William and Jennifer Meek, Cherie and Butch Brown, Catherine Rice and Lew Adams, Tom Meek, Jim “Homer” and Julie Meek, Mary and Scott Gearsbeck, Stephen Meek, and Dave Meek. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Meek, 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Harold “Harry” Meek, Jr. and his sister, Ruth Meek Moore.
Donations in memory of Harold may be made to the Star Lake Fire and Rescue, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690 or the Clifton-Fine Hospital Activity Fund, 1014 Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake NY 13690.
