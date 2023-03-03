Harold William Nevills, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at home with his family by his side. Born in Carthage, New York, he was the son of the late Arthur and Fanny Mae (Wheelen) Nevills. A resident of Fort Wayne since 1964, Harold worked for Dana Corporation’s Spicer Axle Division for 38 years, working his way through the ranks before retiring as Plant Superintendent in 2003. Following his retirement, he worked for Dana on contract including an assignment in Dry Ridge, KY. After completion of his contract with Dana, Harold worked as a security guard for ITT Exelis for several years. Harold enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and working in his yard. Although slowed by several major surgeries over the past few years, nothing could stop him from mounting his tractor for a spin around the yard or spending time with his trusty companion of the past 13 years, his dog, Spike.
He is survived by his children, Bonnie (Chris) Zaremba, Daniel Kumfer, David Kumfer, Jeanette Stuller, Mark (Joanne) Nevills, Peggy (Ken) Kammer, Ricky Kumfer, Robin (Kevin) Munro all of Fort Wayne, Pam Hammac of Denim Springs, LA, Patty Burns of Columbia City, IN, Theresa (Bobby) Newberry of Jamestown, TN, and Tracy (Melinda) Nevills of Louisville, KY; sisters, Helen Pierce and Nancy (Jim) Parker both of New York; 45 grandchildren; and an ever growing list of well over 100 great and great, great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Helen “Joy” Nevills in 2010; sons, Harold W. Nevills Jr, Frank Joseph Kumfer, and Timothy W. Nevills; and siblings, Frank and David Nevills, Karen Vroman, and Judy Hutt.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven with visitation one hour prior. Visitation is also 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to The ALS Association or Stillwater Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
