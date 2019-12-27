Funeral services for Harriet L. Dandy, age 93, of Ogdensburg, will be held on December 31, 2019 at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be held in the Ogdensburgh Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours will be held on December 31, 2019 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Dandy passed away on December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg.
Harriet is survived by her two sons; E. James Dandy of Washington and Wallace Dandy of Florida, two grandsons; Matthew T. Dandy and Cole J. Dandy both of Florida. She was predeceased by her husband; John Dandy, a son; John H. Dandy, a sister; Connie Burt Peterson, and a brother; Wallace (Wally) Burt.
Harriet was born on August 15, 1926, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Wallace Burt and Mable Edwards. She attended Ogdensburg Academy where she graduated in 1945 then went on to attend Cazenovia Junior College. Later she also attended the Ogdensburg Business School. She married John Dandy in 1952 at St. Johns Church. She worked briefly at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center before working at the Ogdensburg Public Library where she spent over 20 years as Secretary to the Librarian before retiring. After retirement, she worked part time at the Goodwill Answering service in Ogdensburg.
Mrs. Dandy also opened and operated the “Mini Art Gallery” in the rear of what was then Roethels Business Institute on Ford Street. There she displayed and sold local art during the summer months. She was also a fledgling Ham Radio Operator and was involved with the Ogdensburg Ham Radio Club. Harriet was an avid reader and attended numerous bible study groups over the years. Donations may be made in her memory to the Ogdensburg Public Library, 312 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
