NORFOLK – Harriet M. LaMay, 89, a longtime resident of Plumbrook Road, peacefully passed away Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with the love of her family at her side.
Harriet was born March 5, 1930 in Massena, the daughter of the late Richard J. and Rose M. (Derouchie) Hartigan. She attended school in Massena and North Lawrence and proudly achieved her GED later in life. On July 28, 1948, she married Walter W. LaMay in Bombay. He predeceased her on April 4, 2002.
Harriet worked in the cafeteria at Alcoa for 28 years before moving to Texas, where she worked for Dillard’s Department Store. She later worked at Morrison’s Cafeteria in Morrow, Georgia before retiring in 1989. Harriet was a communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart and a member of the Norfolk American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting with her friends, and playing cards.
Harriet is survived by her son, Walter, Jr.; her grandchildren, Wally II (Brandy) LaMay and Amanda (Andrew) LaMay Horvath; 5 great grandchildren; her sisters, Winona “Winnie” Weaver of Alabama and Ann and Gary Durant of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Harriet was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Anne LaMay and their son, Anthony; another daughter-in-law, Judith LaMay; her sister, Rosemary Leonard; and brothers, Edward, Richard, John, and Thomas Hartigan.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Thursday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial will be held later in the spring in St. Patrick’s Church, Brasher Falls.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or Helena Fire Department.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldonfh.com.
