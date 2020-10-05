Harriet N. Spencer, 94, of South Colton died peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. She is awaiting the return of Christ with her sweet William D. Spencer, whom fell asleep on Monday, November 25, 2013.
Harriet was born April 5, 1926 in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, the daughter of the late Wynn L’Hommedieu and Marie (Pia) Couser. Harriet graduated from Cornwall-on-Hudson High School and from Ryder College in New Jersey. She was a certified civilian aircraft spotter during WWII. Harriet was united by marriage to William D. Spencer on June 10, 1946. Harriet worked in The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel at West Point as a secretary and for John Hancock Insurance Co. in PA.
Harriet was an amazing person and horsewoman, she was a sharpshooter at Ryder College, an accomplished artist in tole painting, decoupage and flower arranging. She enjoyed singing in her church choir, the Colton Singers, and antique hunting and refinishing with Bill. Both were members of the Colton Senior Citizen’s and enjoyed travelling with the county’s other senior group.
Harriet is survived by her two brothers, Wynne and Peter Couser. (ed.-Wynne passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.)
William D. Spencer was born July 30, 1918 in Cornwall, NY; he was the son of the late William Scott and Eva (Ketcham) Spencer. He graduated from Cornwall High School and Cornell University. Bill was a mechanic in the US Airforce during the European Theatre.
Bill worked for Crowley Milk Company, retiring after 35 years and was an independent for Crowley’s for an additional 10 years. He collected milk memorabilia, including the largest collection of antique condensed milk jars in the country. Bill was a member of the Colton Senior Citizen’s and the Higley Flow Association with Harriet.
William is predeceased by brother, Robert Hamilton Spencer and his sister Miriam Spencer.
A grandson, William Fay Hewitt predeceased both Bill and Harriet.
They are survived by their children, Diane Spencer and Lynne (Terry) Hewitt; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Harriet N. Spencer are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
