Harry A. Gates, age 91 of County Rte 59 Dexter passed away Friday evening at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
A graveside Ceremony will be held September 28th at Swinburne Cemetery, Lowville at 1:00PM with Rev. Paul Gmitter, pastor of Airport Fellowship Church. There are no calling hours. Donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia, PA. Johnson Funeral Home of Dexter is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Harry was born November 9, 1927 in West Carthage to Cecil and Bonnie Dennee Gates. He graduated from West Carthage High School. He married Helen R. Pierce on June 20, 1948 at the Carthage Baptist Church. The couple lived in Carthage 40 years until moving to the North Shore Road, Dexter.
Harry worked as a Lineman for Niagara Mohawk until he retired in 1989. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, Airport Fellowship Church, Watertown Assembly of God.
He is survived by two sons and their wives: Daniel and Candy Gate of Charlotte, NC, Michael and Debbie Gates of Lowville, Daughter-in-law Jan Gates of Evans Mills, Sister Audrey Wilson, two sister-in-laws Ruth Gates and Mildred Gates. He also has 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen, son David Gates; bother Clinton Gates, Bernard Gates, Leon Gates and sister Treasa.
