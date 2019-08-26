Calling hours for Harry B. Richardson, age 97, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM with Rev. Emily Hambrock officiating at Frary Funeral Home. Interment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park. Mr. Richardson passed away on Sunday evening, August 25, 2019, at his home under the care of his loving family, wonderful caretakers and Hospice. Harry is survived by three sons, Harry F. Richardson and his wife, Cheryl, Michael Richardson and his wife, Colletta, and Paul Richardson, all of Ogdensburg, NY; two daughters, Linda Brandy and companion, Paul Knowles, of Naples, FL and Morristown, NY, and Shelley McLellan of Ogdensburg, NY. Harry had fifteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Harry is a sister, Patricia Demers, of Ogdensburg. Mr. Richardson is predeceased by his siblings, Gladys Wert, William Richardson and Sally Skakum. Harry was born on July 28, 1922, in Lisbon, NY, the son of Henry and Maude Beckstead Richardson. He graduated from George Hall Trade School. Harry married Wilma S. Crawford on February 15, 1947, at St. John’s Church in Ogdensburg, NY. She predeceased him on July 29, 2013. Harry began his career working for his father-in-law’s business, Frank Crawford Plumbing and Heating, as a master tinsmith building standing seam roofs and later for the Augsbury Corporation as an oil burner service technician. Harry loved boat racing with his oldest son, traveling with his wife prior to her passing, walking his dogs and spending time in the sunshine. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Donations may be made in Harry’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley Chapter of Hospice, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
