Harry F. Becker, 87, of 40047 Rogers Crossing Rd, Carthage, NY passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Harry was born May 25, 1932 in Watertown, NY to Anselm and Helen (Staie) Becker. He graduated from the Augustinian Academy in Carthage and attended Canton ATI. He left college to join the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and served as a ‘damn good’ jet mechanic, earning two Bronze stars. After the war, he married Mildred ‘Millie’ (Haser) in 1956. They had six children together before Millie passed in 1975.
Harry had a 35 year career with the NY Telephone Company, starting in Watertown, NY. The family transferred to New Hartford, NY in 1971. Harry retired as an engineer in 1990. In 2002, he married Joyce I. Malbeuf Sochia in Natural Bridge, NY and relocated back to Carthage.
Harry is survived by his wife, Joyce I. Becker, four sons and one daughter; Eric J. (Sue) of Camillus, NY, Craig S. (Mary), of New Hartford, NY, Max A. of Boonville, NY, Mark M. (Nicki) of Hope Mills, NC, and Carrie L. (Robert) Green of Rochester, NY. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Cassie, Katie, Laura, Tim, Ashlee, Fiona, Cormac, Teagan and Sullivan and one great granddaughter, Valery. Harry is predeceased by son, Kurt Michael Becker who died in 1967, and by his sister, Elizabeth Piper.
Harry was a communicant, eucharistic minister and an altar server for St. James Church in Carthage, and a eucharistic minister for St. John’s of New Hartford. He was also a member of the American Legion Post -789, the BPOE Lodge -1762, the Knights of Columbus Council -291 and the VFW Post -7227, all of Carthage. Harry also served on the Board of Education for the Augustinian Academy and the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department.
One of Harry’s greatest passions was hunting at his happy place, the Spring Pond Club. In addition to being an outdoorsman, Harry enjoyed woodworking, golf and rooting against the NY Yankees. Harry will forever be remembered for his sweet tooth, his quick wit, easy going kindness and wry smile.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ashraf and the staff at the Carthage Area Hospital for the care and compassion given to him.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family on Thursday at St. James Church with the Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at St. James Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Capital Campaign of St. James Church, 327 West St., Carthage or to the Augustinian Academy, 313 West St. Carthage, NY 13619.
