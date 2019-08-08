MASSENA — Harry J. Rexford age 78 of Nightengale Ave, passed away at his family home early Saturday morning (August 3, 2019) surrounded by his loving family. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per Harry’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. For more information please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
