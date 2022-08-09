Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brasie Bowhall.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie Corners, NY, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 PM with Pastor Howard Maxson of Fowler Baptist Church officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mullin’s Restaurant after the service for family and friends.
