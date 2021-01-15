Harry Timothy Delles, 66, of Jackson, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2021.
Harry was born in Watertown, New York to Harry A. and Fumiko Delles. He received a degree in Engineering from Clarkson College of Technology in 1976. Harry spent his entire career with Cives Steel Company in various rolls until his retirement in 2017.
He married the love of his life, Susan Elizabeth Brand, on April 28, 1978. They had one son and one daughter. Harry balanced his time between work and family activities. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and tinkering on projects in his garage and around the house during his free time. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan Delles; children Andrew Delles and Ashley Banda; brother Frank Delles; sister Margaret Delles; and grandchildren Nicolas Banda, Amelia Banda, and Blake Delles.
At Harry’s request, no service will be held. People wishing to honor Harry, whom was a regular blood and platelet donor, can make a donation to the American Red Cross.
