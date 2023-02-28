Harvey G. Jandreau, II, age 83, died unexpectedly on February 23, 2023 at a nursing home in Venice, Florida. He was born on September 22, 1939 in Potsdam, N.Y. to Harvey and Emmerita Hooper Jandreau.
He was raised Catholic and was baptized at Stain Mary’s in Potsdam. Harvey graduated from Potsdam High School and following graduation he served with the U.S. Navy. After he served in the U.S. Navy, he was employed by US Postal Service. He lived in the South most of his life where he managed Venice Village Shops in Florida. He was an active member of Venice Chamber of Commerce. Besides his busy schedule, Harvey also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling up North to visit his family and friends.
Harvey was married to Edith (deceased). They raised 3 children together: Linda, Donna and Bob. Years after, Harvey met and married, Beverly (deceased) and have 2 children together, Harvey George Jandreau, III (deceased) and George Jandreau. He is predeceased by his long time partner and best friend, Jan Weismann; his parents, and his siblings, Betty Elizabeth, Shirley Marie, Patricia Mae and Emma Mary. Harvey is survived by his siblings, Barbara Ann (Alfred) Page Mason of Parishville, NY, James Joseph (Linda) Jandreau of Potsdam, NY, Donna Mae (Chet-deceased) Cooper of Syracuse, NY, Douglas (Dolores) Jandreau of Nokomis, FL, Mary Jandreau of Nokomis, FL, Stephen of Ogdensburg and Gerald (Kathy) of Potsdam, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Harvey had a great impact on many and he will be dearly missed. In keeping with Harvey’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
