Harvey J. Burnham, 82, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he had been a patient.
The funeral will be 2 pm Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin at 12 noon until the time of service. Spring burial will be in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center. The service will be streamed on the Reed & Benoit / Carpenter-Stoodley facebook page.
Mr. Burnham is a retired rural letter carrier with the Watertown Post Office.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; his sons Robert (Ginny), Daniel (Marion) and David, all of Adams Center, LeRoy (Joanne) and Mark (Mary) all of Watertown and Lynn (Dawn). Lorraine; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; his brothers Paul, Mannsville, Guy “Stanley”, Georgia; sisters Mary Durham, Virginia, Mae Durham, Hastings, Patricia Betts, Rock, NY and Barbara Dukes, Tenn.; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Lisa Davies, two brothers Charles and George Durham and his sister Ruth Zeller.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
