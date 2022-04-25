Bristol – Haylee Ann “Bug” Hendricks, age 7, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, due to an accidental drowning in Antwerp, NY. She is survived by her mother, Amber (Card) Hendricks (Josh Marmon); father, Austin Hendricks (Shauna Wallace); two brothers, Austin Lee (Kay) Stevens and Colby Ray Hendricks; grandparents, Roberta Glanz, Kim (Larry) Thieleman and Jeff (Sharyl) Card; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, “Papa Bob”; and auntie Fawn Roberts.
Haylee loved animals, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She enjoyed bouncing on her trampoline and swinging on her swing. Haylee was very smart and curious and would often get into things she wasn’t supposed to. She loved cuddling with her family.
Friends may call Friday, from 2-4 pm, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Her funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540 or Mary Cariola Center, Administrative Office, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
