PHILADELPHIA - Hazel B. Seery, 83, of Co. Rt. 29, passed away, Friday, August 7, 2020 at home.
Born on July 18, 1937, in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Helen Hibbard.
Hazel graduated from Hammond Central School and worked several odd jobs through out the years, but her most memorable was being a school bus driver.
On April 1, 1967, she married Joseph A. Seery. Together they had two children, John in December 1967 and Linda in February 1969.
She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, fishing, playing cards, going to church and her animals. She was famous for playing lotto scratch offs in the Stewarts parking lot.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Joseph; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Rebecca Seery, Dexter, NY; two granddaughters, Angel Seery, Hawaii and Cheyenne Seery, Dexter, NY; two sisters, Yvonne Matice, Gouverneur, NY and Mary Hyde, PA; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Kay Manson, Gouverneur, NY and Arnold and Donna Conklin, Edwards, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, a daughter, Linda in 1971, a sister, Ardis Reynolds, and a brother, John Mason all passed away previously.
Graveside services will be 1 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at North Watertown Cemetery, Watertown, NY with Lay Minister, Connie Gushlaw, officiating.
Calling hours will be 10am-12pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.