WOODRUFF - A Memorial Service for Lawrence G. Woodruff, age 84, will be held on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Mercy Point/Burrville Church, 25200 County Route 67, Watertown NY. There will be a luncheon served immediately after the service at the Church. Larry passed away January 25 at his winter home in Bonita Springs, Florida.
MUMFORD - LOWVILLE-A memorial service for John Clyde Mumford, age 94, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. A gathering at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the graveside service, all are welcome. He passed away on April 25, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
BOYD - Esther Dale Boyd, 78, of Dexter, NY, passed away on March 16, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. May 27th at the Brownville Cemetery.
HOLDER - Richard E. “Porky” Holder Jr., 59, of Pillar Point, NY passed away February 8, 2022 at his home. A graveside service will be held Noon on Friday, May 27th at Brookside Cemetery.
HOLDER - A graveside service for June L. Holder will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 25th in the Brownville Cemetery. June, a lifelong resident of Brownville, passed away February 5th. She was 89 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown
PARKER - William J. Parker, 60, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at his home. A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 27th at the Brookside Cemetery.
BALL - The spring committal for Katherine A. Ball will be 11:00am Friday, May 27th at North Watertown Cemetery. Katherine passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.
GLEASON - Graveside services for Rose L. Gleason, 88, lifelong resident of Philadelphia, NY, will be 3 pm, Friday, May 27, 2022 in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, with Pastor Connie Gushlaw, officiating. Rose passed away on January 4th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to gather at the family home, 32884 NYSR-26, Philadelphia, NY, following burial.
PRITTY - Graveside services for Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, will be 1 pm, Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY, with Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith of the First Baptist Church, Watertown, NY, officiating. Richard passed away, January 1, 2022. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Pritty-Pitcher residence, 14741 CR-145, Sackets Harbor, NY.
MURTHA - Deborah Lynn Murtha, 60, a resident at the Samaritan Summit Village, passed away May 21, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 25th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Gaffney presiding. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
