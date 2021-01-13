Formerly of Morley- Howard T. Cloce, 85, formerly of County Rte 27, Morley, died at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse of January 6, 2021.
Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
Howard was born March 12, 1935, in Lisbon, New York. He was a son of the late Darrell E. and Eleanor (Gallinger) Cloce and attended Morley and Canton Schools. Howard was also a veteran of the US Army serving in 1958.
On November 30, 1958, he married his beloved Shirley Endersbee in the Trinity Church in Morley. The couple were married 62 years.
After school Howard learned the body and fender trade from Milford “Red” Curtis in Canton and Potsdam for 11 years. He then worked with Clarence Collins for 3 years and then his brother Ed for 19 years. In the early 60’s he started Cloce’s Body Shop in Morley. In 2017 Howard and Shirley moved to Syracuse area to be closer to their daughter, “Cindy.”
Howard is survived by his wife, Shirley of N. Syracuse; a daughter Cynthia (Mark) Wilson of Canastota; a brother Edgar (Clara) Cloce of Canton; a sister Sharon (Leon) Dawley; three grandchildren Rachel, Sarah and Katie; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Robert Cloce.
Howard was a member of Skirts & Flirts and assisted his brother with his race car and attended many races in Oswego. Howard and Shirley enjoyed spending time at their camp in Higley, traveling and wintering in Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Methodist Church in Morley, which he attended as a child.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
