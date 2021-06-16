DOWNEY - A gravesite service for Edward W. Downey will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday June 19, 2021 in Saint Lawrence Union Cemetery Town of Cape Vincent. Mr. Downey, 72, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, Florida
