LILLINGTON – Carolyn Louise Goodridge Archer, age 74, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Emerald Health & Rehabilitation.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
She was born June 28, 1946 in Jefferson, NY to the late George Allen Eugene Goodridge and the late Ethel Pearl Chamberlain Goodridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Lonnie, Rosetta and Arlene.
She married Eugene Henry Archer, Sr. in 1965. They later divorced in 2001.
Carolyn’s primary passion was breeding dogs, followed by traveling around the east coast showing them. She won several awards doing so. Carolyn devoted her life to raising her three children and keeping a close family niche by visiting with her siblings as often as she could. She was a very hard working woman who loved her family and contributed to them any way she could.
She is survived by her three children, Eugene, Jr., Christine and Randy; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and three sisters, Betty, Barbara and Shirley.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com.
The family couldn’t be more proud to have her as mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed.
McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton, NC is honored to be assisting the Archer family.
