It is with great sadness that the family of Heather Finley of Watertown, NY, (formally of Framingham, MA) announces her passing after a brief illness, Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 57. Heather was born on July 8, 1963 in Pottstown, PA to William and Joyce Finley.
Shortly after graduation, she met and married Marion Beck. Heather and Marion enjoyed working together for many years as long haul truck drivers. We all enjoyed the stories and adventures of Heather and Marion while at work.
Heather loved to travel and spent time in Texas, Virgina, Georgia, California, Florida, Massachusetts and New York. She will forever be remembered as a lady who had a keen ability to make people laugh and make instant and lasting friendships wherever she went.
Heather was predeceased by her husband, Marion and her mother, Joyce Finley. She is survived by her father and stepmom, William and Judy Finley, brother Scott Finley, brother Keith Finley and wife Carla, two nephews, Nathan and Craig Finley.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for family and friends in the next few months, after the risks associated with Covid-19 have decreased. In Lieu of flowers, we ask that donations to made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockvlle Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852
