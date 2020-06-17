FORT EDWARD/ QUEENSBURY --- Heather Marylyn Baker, 86, formerly of Queensbury, New York passed away peacefully from natural causes Monday June 15, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.
Born December 2, 1933 in Watervliet New York, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Edna (Stemp) Steele and spent age 1 to 11 in Aberdeen, Scotland her fathers’ home. She returned to the United States in February 1945.
Heather graduated from Glens Falls High School Class of 1950 and graduated from Adirondack Community College (SUNY Adirondack) Registered Nursing Program in 1965. For over 30 years, she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital serving in their CCU, ER and Mental Health units.
She is survived by her sister Sandra (Frank) O’Keefe. Queensbury, New York and her brother Douglas (Barbara) Steele, Hilton Head, South Carolina. Those also left to cherish her memory are her children; Christine (Edward) Tyler, Avon, Indiana, Nancy (Daniel) Villa, Three Mile Bay
New York, and Jeffrey Baker, Glens Falls. Heather’s pride and joy were her grandchildren; Donnelly Tyler (fiancée Kia Xiong), Dr. Allison Villa, Adam (Amber) Villa, Justin (Jennifer) Baker, Melissa Baker (fiancé Paul Silver) and her great-grandson, James Villa as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public services.
A private graveside ceremony will take place at Bay St. Cemetery in Glens Falls. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all of the wonderful staff at The Fort Hudson Nursing Center with special thanks to the S and G wing staff for the excellent care that Heather
received while a resident there.
Donations may be made in Heather’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, New York 12205 or The Sacred Heart Foundation, 320 West Lynde Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
