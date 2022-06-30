Hector Robert Murray passed away suddenly on March 31, 2022 at the age of 59. Born in Massena, NY, 1962 to Maurice and Anita Murray, he graduated from Massena Central HS, 1980. Cremation took place immediately under direction of Pine Rest Funeral Home, Foley, Alabama. A commemorative mass will be held at St. Mary of the Fort, Roman Catholic Church, Fort Covington, New York, July 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM, with burial service following at 1:00 PM, Notre-Dame Cemetery, Cornwall, Ontario.
Hector Robert Murray
March 31, 2022
