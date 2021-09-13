Carthage, NY - A memorial mass for Hedwig S. Taylor, 84 of Washington St. Carthage will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Mrs. Taylor died at her residence on August 25, 2021.
Hedwig S. Taylor
