COPENHAGEN-Helen A. Buchal age 88 of Copenhagen died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lewis County Residential Health Care where she had lived since 2015.
Helen was born in Lewis County on September 1, 1931 to Iva Mae Rasmussen Curtis and Guy Curtis, the fifth of six children. She graduated from West Carthage High School in 1950, living and working in Deer River until 1967. Helen met Irvine “Dutch” Buchal in 1966 and they married on June 22, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen. She is survived by Irvine “Dutch” her husband of 52 years and two children, Betsy (Kevin Condon) Columbus, Ohio and Frank (Cindy Winchell) and grandson Joseph, Copenhagen.
She worked alongside Irvine on the farm, enjoying farm life (especially the calves). Helen felt blessed to have two children and supported them both in developing their respective interests. Frank’s maple syrup business began on her kitchen stove and Betsy’s schoolwork often covered her kitchen table. Helen enjoyed baking, making homemade breads as gifts and the cookie jar was always full. She was a talented knitter making mittens that were prized by anyone fortunate enough to receive them. In later years Helen enthusiastically knitted caps and booties for premature infants at The Ohio State University Hospital NICU. Helen was an active member of Flywheels and Pulleys, working at the Old Time Show in Constableville for many years. Dutch and Helen regularly attended the summer music series at The New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association in Osceola, New York. Dutch took Helen to concerts regularly and they shared reserved seating and an ice-cream Sundae each Sunday. Helen was preceded by her siblings; Lloyd, Melvin (Bob Holt), Richard, Nelson, Hilda (Hobaugh) and her nephew Scott.
The family is extremely grateful for the excellent care Helen received at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility and through the Lewis County County Office of the Aging.
Visitation will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service follows immediately after at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Canon Samuel Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. Please join the family for a meal immediately following the graveside service, at the Lowville VFW, all are welcome. Any food donations for the meal may be left at the VFW beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family would be delighted for donations made in Helen’s name to the New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association, 1121 Comings Road, Redfield, NY 13437.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
