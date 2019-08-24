CARTHAGE — Helen A. Highers, 88, died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born on August 28, 1930 in Lewisburg district -7 to John & Fanny Reynolds Weaver. She graduated from Carthage Augustinian Academy in 1951.
She married Ralph Highers on December 27, 1951 at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. She worked at various motels in the Watertown and Great Bend area her most important job was being a homemaker and assisting her husband in book keeping in his privately owned excavating business.
She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. She was a lifetime member of the Bassett-Baxter Post -789 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a past member of the Black River
She is survived by two children; Thomas R. Highers, Plattsburgh; and Diane M. Jones, Oklahoma. She is survived by one brother, Edwin Weaver, Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Alice Rivers, Canandaigua; four grandchildren, 10- great- grandchildren and 2-step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Helen is predeceased by one brother, Leland Weaver, who passed away in 2018.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit -789 will be doing a service at 6:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at the St. James Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge, New York.
Donations in her memory can be made to the St. James Catholic Church, 310 West Street Carthage, NY 13619.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.