MASSENA - Helen A. Horvath, 66, beloved daughter and cherished sister, aunt, cousin and friend, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home, where she received wonderful care by the staff since January 10.
Born February 13, 1953 in Cleveland, OH, Helen was the first of nine children of Fred D. and Madeline M. Horvath. She graduated from Holy Family High School, Class of ’71, and from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, Elmira, in 1974. She also took courses in sociology and psychology at SUNY Potsdam’s satellite campus at Jefferson Community College.
A Registered Nurse, Helen worked as an operating room nurse at Watertown’s Mercy Hospital; as a charge nurse in the medical, surgical, ambulatory surgery and operating room at Massena Memorial Hospital; as a supervising nurse at St. Regis Nursing Home, Massena; at MedLink (formerly Health Services of Northern New York) in Potsdam; and as a school nurse at Trinity Catholic School and Nightengale Elementary School for 15 years. She also was a private duty nurse to many elderly and terminally ill people in the greater Massena area.
In 1979, Helen began a labor of love, serving as her father’s and then mother’s primary caregiver for more than 40 years. She gave up her full-time career and made untold sacrifices to dedicate her life to her parents’ well-being. Her commitment to them greatly improved their quality of life.
Helen loved nursing, flowers, shopping, coffee, and watching the Weather Channel and Syracuse basketball. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters and their children. A devout Catholic, she attended mass nearly every day.
She is predeceased by her father, Fred D. Sr., in August 1988; a ten year old sister, Mary Jo, in August 1972; and her mother, Madeline M. in January 2020.
She is survived by her remaining seven siblings: Kathryn M. and Richard Del Guidice, Potsdam; Fred D. Horvath, Las Vegas, NV and his children: Abby and Tony Scott, Henderson, NV and Luke Horvath and his partner, Jonny Varon, Los Angeles, CA; Frank J. and Era Villaver Horvath, Henderson, NV; Anthony G. Horvath, Cleveland, OH and his three sons: Anthony and Rachel Horvath II, Buffalo, NY, Dominic Horvath and Matthew Horvath, Mayfield Village, OH; John A. Sr. and Debbie Horvath, New Hartford, NY, John’s son, John Jr. and Corinne Horvath, Richmond, VA and stepson Matthew LaShomb, his wife Rahab and their three children: Madeline, Gabriel and month-old Evangeline, Pompey, NY; Patricia M. and James Tyo, Louisville, CO and their children: Madeline Tyo and her fiancé, Dan Hauser, Boulder, CO and Joseph Tyo, Denver, CO; and Barbara I. and Noah Butensky, Rockville Centre, NY and their daughter, Ella Josephine.
Helen is also survived by several cousins in Ohio and Pennsylvania, with whom she stayed in close contact over the years.
Her brain has been donated for research on the debilitating condition, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, which took her life so quickly and all too soon. Donations in her memory may be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333 or cjdfoundation.org/donate; or to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund, 188 Main St., Massena, NY 13662.
Arrangements are with Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St., Massena. Calling hours, a funeral mass and burial of her cremains will be held in May in conjunction with graveside services for her mother. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
