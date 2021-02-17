WATERTOWN - Helen A. Martusewicz Gamble, 99½, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY.
Born on August 13, 1921 in Turin, NY, she was a daughter of Antoni and Anna Jeszynski Pogozelski.
In 1939, she married Michael Martusewicz and they had four daughters. The couple owned and operated a farm in Pamelia, NY, for several years before purchasing and operating the LeRay Hotel, Evans Mills, NY, for 11 years. Michael passed away in 1959. Then she sold the hotel and worked at Fachiney’s, Watertown, NY for a number of years.
In 1970, she married Carl Gamble and he passed away in 1982. During these years, she managed a number of local restaurants. After retiring, she traveled and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Helen was a member of the Black River American Legion Ladies Auxilary and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills, NY.
Survivors include three daughters and three sons-in-law, Joan and Norm Whiteford, Oxbow, NY, Kathy and Gary Rust, Gouverneur, NY, Patricia and Frank Folino, Rodman, NY; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Krager, Lowville, NY, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, two husbands, a son in infancy, a daughter, Jane Gleason, step-daughter, Connie Cole and seven siblings all passed away previously.
Memorial Service will be announced in the spring and burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills, NY.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
