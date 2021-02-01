Helen Ann Campbell, 82, formerly of Black River, NY, and recently of Norwich, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Chenango Memorial Hospital.
Born on February 24, 1938, in Newark, NY, Helen was the youngest child of Peter and Mary (Filipello) Marrocco. She was a 1956 graduate of Newark High School and began work in the offices of Jackson & Perkins Rose Gardens. Helen worked for more than 20 years, until her retirement, at Key Bank (formally the National Bank of Northern New York) in Watertown, where she was a valued employee and made many close friends.
On April 30, 1960, at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, Helen married Willard “Mack” Campbell. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together before Mack’s death on November 22, 2015. In 2016, Helen moved to the Chenango Valley Home Apartments in Norwich, and happily made many new friends. In her spare time Helen enjoyed reading, crocheting, and playing cards (“31” was a family favorite!) and dominoes. Helen was also a woman of deep religious faith and regularly attended Mass all of her life.
Helen is survived by her beloved children, Linda Callea and her husband, Louis, of Norwich, and Jeffrey M. Campbell and his wife, Wendy, of Parma, OH; her precious grandchildren, Alyssa and Alexander Campbell, of Parma, OH; and a brother-in-law, Fred Campbell and his wife, Marlene, of Clarks Summit, PA. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Theresa (Bruno) Lagana, Nicholas (Joann) Marrocco, Pauline (Albert) Sarosky, and Dorothy (Michael) LaConti. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed close relationships; especially David Lagana, Mary Ellen Lagana, Dan and Shelley (Marrocco) Crawford, and Peter and Amy Marrocco.
Helen’s greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family, especially the apples of her eye, her grandchildren Alyssa Ann and Alexander Mack. She was always happy to cook or bake a favorite dish for her family and will be remembered for her traditional Italian Christmas Eve dinners of fish and pizza fritte. Helen always had a smile for those she met and will be remembered by all who knew her for her kind and generous spirit.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Church, Norwich, NY, in the spring. Burial will immediately follow at that time at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to Hospice of Chenango County, 33-39 Court St., Norwich, NY, 13815. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Norwich, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit: www.wilsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.