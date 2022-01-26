Helen Anne (Buskirk) Cannella, 85, of East Syracuse, formerly of Penfield, NY, Stamford, CT, and Doylestown, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Watertown to the late Edward Glenn and Geraldine (Roubie) Buskirk, Helen graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. An accomplished pianist, Helen attended Crane School of Music studying piano, a talent that she would continue to master all her life. Helen also mastered creative arts including sewing, quilting, crochet, photography, stained glass, charcoal, and oil artwork. Helen also enjoyed several physical activities including aerobics, swimming, running and downhill skiing.
Besides her parents, Helen is predeceased by her grandson, Kurt Brewster and her great-grandson, Cooper Snyder.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph M. Cannella, MD; her children, Vincent Cannella (Nancy MacIntosh), Anne (Tom) Snyder, Rita Cannella, Mary (Paul) Taylor, Anthony (Anne) Cannella, Catherine Mazzaroppi and Josephine Cannella (Kevin Dolan); grandchildren, Thomas (Rebecca) Snyder, Jr., Edward (Michele) Snyder, Jennifer (Aaron) Gill, Daniel (Daryl) Snyder, Matthew Cannella, Joseph Cannella, Jesse Cannella, John MacIntosh, Ceilidh MacIntosh, Mary (Alex) Kelly, Joel Coleman, Stanley Taylor, Alex Cannella, Jonah Cannella, Anthony Ruzzo and Regina Brewster; great-grandchildren, Edward Jr., Helen, Sophia, Samuel, Lillian, Addison, Logan and Larkin Snyder, Katherine, Hollyanne and Allison Gill and Ezra Kelly; step-grandson, Sean Dolan; step-grandchildren, Lily, Cienna, Camille, and Sean Jr. Dolan; cousin, Joel Buskirk; along with special friends, Rev. Msgr. Paul Whitmore, Rev. Pierre Aubin, MSC and Jared and Elizabeth Shepard.
Calling hours will be held from 3 – 6 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse. A funeral mass in celebration of Helen’s life will take place at 9 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Church, East Syracuse. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, DeWitt. WORDS OF COMFORT MAY BE EXPRESSED AT TJPFUNERALHOME.COM
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. David Halleran, and Fairgrounds Family Physicians.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Foundation, sacredheartfoundation.com/donate, which supports seminarians studying to be Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.
