FELTS MILLS, NY — Helen Arca, 91, of the Felts Mansion, passed into the hands of her Lord on January 31, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY.
A devout Catholic, Helen was born July 16, 1928 in Herkimer, to John and Frances (Dadaj) Klys. She married John G. Arca in 1946, a devoted union until his passing in 1994. They moved to Felts Mills in 1949 where they owned and operated NuArt Cleaners and Laundry for many years. Helen ran several of the stores and worked tirelessly as a gifted seamstress sewing stripes and altering uniforms for Fort Drum soldiers among others. Helen and John bowled in several leagues and were recognized as top bowlers. They traveled to Europe and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. After John’s passing, Helen continued as a league bowler until recently and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2019. She bowled a 600 Series and enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, cooking, baking and entertaining as well as crafting, particularly greeting cards. As John was a POW during WWII and the recipient of four Purple Hearts, Helen was particularly patriotic.
Left to mourn Helen’s loss is her son, John (Jack) Jr.; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Helen appointed her nephew, Bob Reynolds and his wife Jean, to carry out her final wishes. She also leaves many close friends, especially her best friend, Veronica Malambri; and her devoted neighbor, Brian Williams. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her four older siblings, Sophia Reynolds, Mary Hufnail, Joseph Klys and John (Yono) Klys; and their spouses.
In keeping with Helen’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Services and spring burial next to John will be at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
Anyone wishing to do so may give to a charity of their choice in Helen’s name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Service, Newport, NY. Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.co
