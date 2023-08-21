Helen C. (Goodrow) Chambers, a beloved member of the North Lawrence community, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at the age of 92. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. Helen was born on September 24, 1930, in St. Regis Falls, NY, to her late parents, Oscar G. and Barbara (Haynes) Goodrow.
Helen grew up in the close-knit community of St. Regis falls and developed a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. After completing her education, she married William G. Chambers on August 28, 1947, and then moved to North Lawrence. They were married 52years until Bills passing on October 28, 1999. She then ventured to Connecticut where she sought new opportunities. There, she found work as a resolute technician at the Sherri Cup Factory for over two decades. However, Helen’s heart remained tied to her hometown, and after an accomplished career, she returned to North Lawrence to be closer to her family and the place she called home. Helen was known for her warm and welcoming nature. She found immense pleasure in engaging conversations, especially in sharing stories of her youth and celebrating the significant milestones of her beloved family. Her vibrant and faith-driven spirit will leave an impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sister, Agatha FeFee Parker of St. Regis Falls, her beloved grandchildren, Sabrina Ligeza, and Billy Bertola, both of Connecticut, Daniel Chambers, Barbara Chambers; and a daughter-in-law, Shirley Chambers all of Virgina; dear friend Dick Kelly of St. Regis Falls; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Her children Lawrence, Linda and Gerald predecease her along with a sister, Eleanor Mallette and three brothers, Howard, James, and Donald. To honor Helen’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church on Wednesday August 23, 2023, at 10:00 am. Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life and offer their final goodbyes at visitation which will be held at Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls on Tuesday August 22, from 5 - 7:00 pm. Helen C. (Goodrow) Chambers will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence. Her everlasting spirit and the memories she leaves behind will continue to inspire and comfort her loved ones during this challenging time. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Helen’s memory be made to St. Ann Church; P.O. Box 288 St. Regis Falls, NY 12980. Helen will be remembered as a cherished sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her legacy of love, kindness, and faith will forever live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to have known her. Memories and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
